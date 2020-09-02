In a sudden turn of events, the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games, has been banned by the Government of India.

PUBG Mobile among 118 apps banned in India

In a significant move, the Ministry of Information and Technology has banned 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.#PUBG MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the Government



Read here: https://t.co/fATgSxpCSN — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 2, 2020

This is not the first time that the government has banned apps of Chinese origin. Earlier this year, in June, amidst rising tensions between the two countries, the Government of India banned 59 applications and games of Chinese origin. It included games like Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends.

A senior journalist also tweeted, confirming the same:

"BREAKING: India bans PUBG "

BREAKING: India bans PUBG — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 2, 2020

According to the Ministry, the 118 apps were banned on the ground that these apps are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.

Govt blocks 118 Mobile Apps including #PUBG which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of #India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.



The move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. pic.twitter.com/A1RFRjnmUY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 2, 2020

Advertisement

In June as well, when the 59 apps were banned, there were fears that PUBG Mobile would join that list, however, the government did not take any such action. But the move to finally ban the game today has come as a shocker to many, especially those from the eSports community.

#PUBG MOBILE - Among 118 Additional Chinese Apps Banned By Central Government! #PUBG ban In India, a apt move. More than security reasons, it played a major part in the growth of children & youth. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 2, 2020

The issues between India and China have escalated recently, and with no end in sight, it was only a matter of time before PUBG Mobile met the same fate. It remains to be seen how the gaming community reacts to the same.

Few days ago government spoke about creating more jobs in the gaming sector and now they’ve banned an app that gave countless jobs to aspiring gamers in this country. PuBg created hope for a millions of kids around the country @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) September 2, 2020

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

About Tencent Games:

Tencent is the world's largest video game vendor, as well as one of the most financially valuable companies. As of 2018, Tencent had the fifth highest global brand value. It had stakes in over 600 companies, and was focusing on tech start-ups in Asia. Tencent Games was founded in 2003 to focus on online games, with PUBG Mobile perhaps being its most valuable current entity.