PUBG Mobile: Anniversary surprise, Everything you need to know

Anjan Mazumdar // 13 Mar 2019, 21:48 IST

PUBG MOBILE 1ST YEAR ANNIVERSARY

On completing a marvelous one year, PUBG decided to give its huge fan base of millions, some surprises. PUBG Mobile completed its first year and this was not an easy journey. From facing controversies to facing other competitors, PUBG Mobile made its way out to be the best Battle Royale game on the mobile platform.

One year gave us various champs and hunters from different parts of the country as well as the world. Two tournaments and successful collaboration with an equally cool phone brand made PUBG a successful brand.

No one can beat PUBG Mobile when it comes to surprises and gifts. The surprises often have different attires and skins to offer to the gamers. This then pops up interesting events and ends up giving away cool cell phones and massive prize money to the winners. I bet these surprises not just wows PUBG lovers, but also makes some new fans.

So, this anniversary PUBG came up with some really cool skins and an innovative lobby, and everyone loved it. So, the team decided on something new and interesting. PUBG Mobile has now decided to invite a secret guest for its one-year anniversary celebrations and a new song, which will be released when the Season 6 starts. PUBG is giving anniversary merchandise to those, who can guess the guest by commenting on their post on PUBG Mobile India's official Instagram page.

THE OFFICIAL PUBG MOBILE INSTAGRAM PAGE

You can comment and try your luck; moreover, you will be updated about new and upcoming events and surprises.

Not an Instagram user? Don't worry, subscribe to their YouTUBE channel to watch amazing gameplay and videos and also to stay updated.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/c/PUBGMOBILEEsports

OFFICIAL ESPORTS CHANNEL

And, that was all for this article.

