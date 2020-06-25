PUBG Mobile announces new map called Livik: Here's how to play it

PUBG Mobile players have been excited since the developers teased a secret map for the beta version of the game.

A brand new map has now been officially announced and players can play it in the beta version of PUBG Mobile.

The new Livik Map (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games have kept PUBG Mobile players on the edge of their seats ever since they teased a secret map in the beta version of the game. They have also been luring fans with the prospect of a new map in the global version of the game.

In what is exciting news for fans across the world, PUBG Mobile has today officially announced an exclusive new map called 'Livik' on its social media handles. The official statement revealed that the map will be available for players in the beta version of PUBG Mobile and will soon make its way to the global version of the game.

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️



We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

How to play the new ‘Livik’ map in PUBG Mobile

The new map being teased in the global version of PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: ShubhGamerz /YT)

Follow the steps below to if you want to try out the new map in the beta version of the game:

Step: 1 Click here for the download link of the beta APK.

Step: 2 Enable the download from an unknown source option on your device.

Step: 3 Install the game and open it.

Step: 4 Login to the game as a guest. You can now play on the new map.

Players need to remember that this is the beta version of the game. This means that it is likely to have bugs and will not be as stable as the official global version. Additionally, players are expected to report the bugs to the developers so that they can be fixed.

The size of the file is around 1.5 GB, so you must ensure that your device has enough storage for the download as well as the installation.