PUBG Mobile announces new tournament with a prize pool of $2 million
The next big eSports tournament for arguably the biggest mobile game has just been announced. The prize pool has increased to $2 million which is almost ₹14 crore!
The tournament was announced just today (7 March 2019) on all of PUBG Mobile's social media platforms. The announcement said that after the success of the 2018 Star Challenge, they are excited to announce the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.
The registration for the tournament begins on 8 March 2019 and will be open till March 18. Players from across 10 regions can participate in this tournament. The best squads from these regions will then participate in an offline event the venue for which will be announced in the future.
The 10 regions from which players can take part in the tournament are South East Asia, China, Europe, North America, India, Japan, Middle East, South America, Korea, and Wildcard
It's worth noting that India has been included as a separate region so we will probably definitely be seeing an Indian squad at the main offline event.
The Club Season 2019 has been divided into two splits- the Spring Split and the Fall Split. The exact division of the prize pool between these two splits is yet to be announced.
Here are the schedules for the two splits:
As mentioned above, the registration for the spring split shall begin tomorrow. Any PUBG Mobile player whose rank is above Platinum can take part in the tournament. You must also be of legal age as per the rules of your country. You can use the link here to register your team. A compilation of all the tournament rules can also be found on the aforementioned link.