×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile announces new tournament with a prize pool of $2 million

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
186   //    07 Mar 2019, 20:49 IST

PUBG Mobile is back with yet another exciting tournament for fans to look forward to
PUBG Mobile is back with yet another exciting tournament for fans to look forward to

The next big eSports tournament for arguably the biggest mobile game has just been announced. The prize pool has increased to $2 million which is almost ₹14 crore!

The tournament was announced just today (7 March 2019) on all of PUBG Mobile's social media platforms. The announcement said that after the success of the 2018 Star Challenge, they are excited to announce the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. 

The registration for the tournament begins on 8 March 2019 and will be open till March 18. Players from across 10 regions can participate in this tournament. The best squads from these regions will then participate in an offline event the venue for which will be announced in the future. 

The 10 regions from which players can take part in the tournament are South East Asia, China, Europe, North America, India, Japan, Middle East, South America, Korea, and Wildcard

It's worth noting that India has been included as a separate region so we will probably definitely be seeing an Indian squad at the main offline event. 

The Club Season 2019 has been divided into two splits- the Spring Split and the Fall Split. The exact division of the prize pool between these two splits is yet to be announced. 

Here are the schedules for the two splits:

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Schedule
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Schedule

As mentioned above, the registration for the spring split shall begin tomorrow. Any PUBG Mobile player whose rank is above Platinum can take part in the tournament. You must also be of legal age as per the rules of your country. You can use the link here to register your team. A compilation of all the tournament rules can also be found on the aforementioned link.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writing.
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: New solo online tournament announced, Includes real money rewards
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile is now one-year-old: Highlights of its first year
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Tournament In-Game Qualifiers Explained 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Details about Venue, prize breakdowns, finalists and more!
RELATED STORY
Easy Steps to Qualify PUBG Mobile India Series Tournament In Game Qualifiers 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria & Format Explained
RELATED STORY
How PUBG Mobile is changing the Indian Gaming scene?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Launches PUBG Tournament "PUBG Mobile Series India 2019" With 1 Crore Prize Money 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us