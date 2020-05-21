PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Bluestacks)

Assault Rifles are always a popular pick among Battle Royale shooters and arena shooters such as PUBG Mobile. Due to their mid-range to close-range accuracy, a decent Rate of Fire, high damage and a great magazine capacity. They're extremely popular among PUBG Mobile players as well.

Comparison to other Weapon Classes such as LMGs, SMGs and Shotguns in PUBG Mobile

In comparison to other weapon classes, the Assault Rifle class is the middle ground and a perfect fit for old and new players alike.

SMGs offer high Rate of Fire but not enough Range as the ARs (Assault Rifles) and Damage Count.

LMGs will have more Magazine Capacity but their TTK (Time to Kill) is usually way longer than the medium TTKs and will have better Recoil.

Shotguns have way better Damage but will pale in comparison to the Range of an AR.

Snipers obviously have a one-up on the Assault Rifles in terms of both Range and Damage count but the higher Rate of Fire as compared to the Sniper Rifles tips the scale in favour of the AR.

Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile:

M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage: 43

Magazine Capacity: 30

A favourite of both new players and old veterans, the M416 is one of the smartest choices, offering great mid-range damage, the only area the M416 falls short is its ridiculous recoil, but it is manageable with the correct attachments.

SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage: 43

Magazine Capacity: 30

A staple in the shooter genre, the SCAR-L is extremely reliable and only concedes to the M416 in terms of Range but offers way better Recoil control, making it an extremely reliable AR.

M16A4

M164A in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage- 43

Magazine Capacity- 30

A classic upgrade on the cold-war era weapon M16, which is a staple of modern shooters. The M16A4 is a powerful AR with great range but the Rate of Fire is much slower than other ARs.

GROZA

GROZA in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage- 49

Magazine Capacity-30

GROZA is a rare AR that is available only in Air Drop loot, and is one of the best guns in the game, with the Rate of Fire only second best to M416 but the damage dealt is significantly higher, similar to AKM.

AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage- 49

Magazine Capacity: 30

The AKM is a scary weapon to weild as it high as one of the highest damage counts in the game. A variation on the popular AK-47, the AKM only comes up short in the Recoil department, which can be controlled with attachments.

AUG A3

AUG A3 in PUBG Mobile

Base Damage- 43

Magazine Capacity- 30

The AUG A3 is an essential weapon if you like to rush your enemies than picking them off from a distance. It offers great damage from close to mid-range, and is the perfect AR for a rusher playstyle.