PUBG Mobile ban: Everything you need to know

There has been a lot of incidents where state governments have taken steps to ban the game

The ultimate battle royale game is obviously no longer strange to be called addictive, Some people state the game as harmful and distracting and the argument on the topic has no end.

It all started with the chain of serious events starting from the fitness trainer in Jammu, who injured himself just for losing to the kid who drank acid, accidentally while playing PUBG, and the list is a bit long to be discussed.

Now the Rajkot district administration, on Thursday, contemplated imposing a ban on PUBG.

The main reason for imposing on the ban was because of the increase in violent behaviour among the children and the youth, and they were also addicted to the game. According to various sources, the game was claimed to be banned but it hasn't been yet.

Some sources have confirmed the reports. Media reports also claimed the game to be banned on 9th March, but that's not the case. For now, there is no such official confirmation about the ban and you can enjoy the game.

The administration has already stated the reason for the ban as poor performance of students in academics because of being addicted to the game.

According to online reports by media, the circular to ban the battle royale game has been sent to a number of primary education officers of the district in order to put together measures which they believe will reduce the number of cases which are resulting from PUBG Mobile addiction and to enforce a ban on the mobile game.

In a recommendation issued by Jagruti Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body, to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in order to ban the game in the state.

After this, Jagruti Pandya was quoted by PTI stating,

The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game.

This is not the first time that games are being accused of someone else's act of irresponsibility and this only results in cutting out leisure time and some of the happy from someone's unhappening, unhappy or messed up life.

