The Ministry of Information and Technology invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act has banned 118 apps, including the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The official press release reads

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.”

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

PUBG Mobile Ban: Full list of games banned by Indian government