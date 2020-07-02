PUBG Mobile: Who is BandookBaaz?

With over 1.5 million subs spread over three channels, BandookBaaz is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile streamers.

All you need to know about BandookBaaz's real life outside PUBG Mobile.

I am BandookBaaz

Talking to fans and people, in general, has always been a pleasant experience for me. Through this interview, all those people who look up to me can know more about me and my past. There is a lot to uncover but I will try to be sweet and short.

So here it goes!

Q. Who is BandookBaaz ?

I am a gamer, Content Creator, YouTuber, and Influencer based out of India. I currently have 900K+ subscribers on BandookBaaz gaming, 700K+ subscribers on BandookBaaz and 150K+ subscribers on BandookBaazisLive.

Q. How did BandookBaaz start gaming?

I started playing PUBG Mobile on an emulator and uploading videos based on tips and tricks. I occasionally live-streamed on YouTube too.

Q. What does BandookBaaz do apart from gaming?

Editing is one of my hobbies.

I'm really good at Photography and photoshoots. I also like to edit photos and videos.

Q. What social media handles does BandookBaaz have?

I have 178k followers on Instagram

Instagram: @bandookbaazritesh

YouTube: BandookBaaz Gaming, BandookBaaz, BandookBaaz is Live

Q. What is the real name of BandookBaaz?

My real name is Indrajit Singh.

Q. Where is BandookBaaz from?

I am from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Q. What did BandookBaaz do during his school days?

I was very diligent during my school days.

I was really studious and always excelled during my school days.

Q. What do BandookBaaz's parents think about his gaming?

My parents have full faith in me, and they always try to motivate me for better.

Q. Who are BandookBaaz's favorite players of all time?

Sc0utOP is my most favourite player of all time.

Q. Which city does BandookBaaz currently stay in?

I currently reside in New Delhi.

Q. What equipment does BandookBaaz use for gaming and streaming?

I use iPhone 11 Pro Max, Elgato HD60 S, and a PC packed with i7-8700K, 16GB RAM and NVidia 1070Ti.

Q. What are BandookBaaz's in-game settings?

I run balanced Graphics with extreme FPS.

Q. What is BandookBaaz's favourite food, and why?

I like to have Milk and Brown Bread in the morning. The meal keeps me fit, and gives me energy.

Q. What is BandookBaaz's personal favourite moment in PUBG?

There was a match where more than 20 players were remaining, and no one was fighting. They were talking, laughing, smiling and above all that, enjoying themselves. This made me realise that fighting is not always the right thing to do.

Q. Does BandookBaaz like other sports apart from Esports?

I enjoy playing Cricket and Volleyball.

Q. What is BandookBaaz's PUBG ID?

514083312

Q. Where can I buy BandookBaaz's merchandise?

My dedicated merchandise is not ready right now but will be available soon.

Q. Where does BandookBaaz see himself in five years?

In coming years, I want to fully dive in the world of Esports. I also want to start Vlogging as soon as possible.