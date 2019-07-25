PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II- Battle Of Streamers Day 1 Results

PUBG Mobile's Battle Adda had its second season start on 24th July 2019. In this tournament, all major PUBG Mobile streamers are invited to play against each other with their teams.

The prize pool for the tournament is set at INR 4,00,000 for the winning team. This streamer battle will end on 25th July.

Battle Adda II Teams

#1 Team Nexus

#2 The Brawlers

#3 Godlike official

#4 Team Dignity

#5 K18 gaming

#6 Team 8bit

#7 Hooded Misfits

#8 Rhino

#9 Coming Soon

#10 TeamOCTANE Officials

#11 Team TITAN

#12 Team Bully official

#13Team Mayhem

#14 Team Velocity x

#15 Team 8bit Pari

#16 Team Paritosh Plays

#17 Team SQUAD 99

#18 Team Future Gaming

#19 Elite Squad eSports

#20 The Crawlers

Match 1 Results:

Winner: Team SQ99

The first match of battle Adda took place on the Erangel map in which the last circle ended on the upside hills of Shelter. The match was won by Team SQ 99 with a great number of kills.

Match 2 Results:

Winner: Team Velocity

In the second match team, Velocity X took the chicken dinner in Sanhok map. The match was very intense in the last zone, but Team Velocity kept their nerves and won the match with ease.

Match 3 Results

Winner: Team Mayhem

The third match was also very interesting as the last zone battle was very close. Team Mayhem won the match with some good ranking and kill points.

Match 4 Results

Winner: Team SQ99

The match became a 1v4 in the last circle as only 1 player was left from Team RIP. All the 4 players from Team SQ99 rushed at him and got the second win for themselves.

Day 1 Ranking Tables For Top10 Teams

The action will get more intense on day 2, as streamers will put their best strategies forward. Look out for your favorite PUBG Mobile streamers and players on Battle Adda season II.

So, stay tuned right here on Sportskeeda for the latest news on PUBG Mobile.