PUBG Mobile: Best 4-finger claw layout in 2020

PUBG Mobile lets players customise controls and settings as per their preferences.

In this article, we discuss the best four-finger layout that you can use in the game.

Best 4-finger claw layout in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Black Reaper/YT)

PUBG Mobile offers players various customisable settings, enabling them to enhance their gameplay and have a joyful experience. They also have the option of creating their own layout, based on preference and the device they are using.

Some players prefer to use the two-finger/thumb layout, while others prefer to use the 3/4 layout. Many players prefer the four-finger claw, as it aids and enables them to move around while shooting. Though it doesn't mean in any way that thumb players are inferior.

Players will definitely require some time to get adjusted to this layout, and they can also practice in the training ground and in TDMs. With that in mind, here is the best four-finger layout that players can try out in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile best four-finger claw layout in 2020

Four-finger layout in PUBG Mobile

Players can alter the layout mentioned above according to their preference and the device, as the choice of controls is heavily influenced by this. Also, for this layout, players would have to enable the 'Peek & Fire' and 'Peek & Open Scope' settings. These will help them shoot foes while taking cover.

The best layout is the one with which you are comfortable, which obviously differs from player to player.

However, here are the best ADS settings for players while they use the four-finger claw layout:

Advertisement

Note: ADS settings are helpful in controlling the recoil by swiping the thumb.

Third Person No Scope: 90-100%

First Person No Scope: 85-95%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 50-55%

3x Scope: 35-40%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 8-13%

These settings, like the layout, are also subjective, and depend on players' preference. They can exceed the above-mentioned readings to match the sensitivity that they prefer.