PUBG Mobile: Best ADS sensitivity for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile; Image via: GamingEconomy

PUBG Mobile is one of the most prohibitively difficult games, especially for beginners. The game features a variety of weapons, each with different recoil patterns, to choose from. Among the different weapon categories in PUBG Mobile, assault rifles are the most used and they are also the most difficult ones to get your hands on.

Different recoil patterns for each weapon makes it a tedious task for new players to remember all the patterns for various weapons. Moreover, while controlling the recoil of weapons, your sensitivity settings play a crucial role. Therefore, we have come up with the best ADS sensitivity setting in PUBG Mobile that will make it easier for players to control the recoil in various weapons.

Best ADS Sensitivity setting for PUBG Mobile

ADS is the abbreviation for aim down sight. ADS refers to aiming your weapon with the help of sight or scope attached to the weapon. Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile:

#1: Red Dot Holographic - 60%

Set the sensitivity slider bar of Red Dot to 60% to get better control of assault rifles. It's suggested that you practice in the training map before going into a rank match.

Equip your favorite weapon and use a red dot or holographic sight depending on your personal preference.

#2: 2X Scope - 50%

2x scopes are probably the best choice for assault rifles to engage in medium-range battles. Set the sensitivity slider bar of Red Dot to 50%.

#3: 3X Scope - 30% and 4X Scope - 25%

Pairing 3X and 4X scopes with Assault rifles like M16 and M4 make for a lethal combination. Players can set the sensitivity to 30% and 25% respectively to control the recoil easily.

Furthermore, players can also tap-tap the weapon to eliminate any moving target.

At the end of the day, though, it all depends on personal preference and play style. The aforementioned settings are recommended for players who play on default settings. Apart from the said settings, one can tweak them a wee bit to get the optimum experience.