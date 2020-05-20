PUBG Mobile: Best assault rifles in Season 13

Best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of weapons to choose from and different players have different preferences while using the same. Finding the right gun is crucial to achieving the Chicken Dinner, the ultimate goal in the game. In this article we look at the best ARs in the game that can help you achieve that goal.

PUBG Mobile Assault Rifles compared and contrasted

#1. Groza

Groza with its stats

Groza is hands down the best assault rifle in PUBG Mobile but is only found in airdrops, making the gun rare. Groza is a beast when it is in the right hands. The gun has more damage and fire rate than the AKM. Groza uses the 7.62 ammunition and is quite stable when compared to the other 7.62 weapons.

Since it is more stable, hitting targets at medium range, i.e. around 150-300 metres, is a bit easier than the other ARs.

#2. AKM

AKM with its stats

AKM is the most commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile. The weapon uses the 7.62 ammunition and has an effective range of 60. AKM does severe damage, but the recoil makes it a challenging weapon to handle.

Landing medium to long-range shots is quite tricky due to the recoil of this gun. It is, however, quite excellent in close combat situation around 50 metres because of the good fire rate and high damage.

#3. M416

M416 with its stats

M416 is also one of the most commonly used guns in PUBG Mobile. It has five attachment slots and is also a bit stable in medium-range combat. M416 uses the 5.56 ammunition and has a damage of 41 and an effective range of 56.

The gun is preferred in combats in the 150-350 metres range as it has low recoil and hence can be sprayed.

#4. Aug A3

AUG A3 with stats

This gun is quite rare and is only available in airdrops. The gun has a damage of 43 and uses the 5.56 ammunition, it also has a decent range. AUG A3 has excellent power and can take an enemy down with ease at close and medium-range combat.

#5. Scar-L

Scar-L with Stats

Scar-L uses 5.56mm rounds and has low recoil compared to other guns. Scar-L is stable and pretty accurate, making it easier to handle than many other similar weapons.

Light recoil, stability and accuracy make this weapon more comfortable to use in the medium range.