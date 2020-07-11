PUBG Mobile: Best assault rifles in July 2020

PUBG Mobile has a lot of weapons for players to utilize.

Which assault rifle do you think is the best in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile: Best assault rifles in July 2020 (Picture Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile has an impressive arsenal of weapons that can be used on the battlegrounds. There are various categories of weapons in the game, like SMG, AR, LMG, etc, and each group of weapons has its own advantages when put to correct use.

Assault rifles are one of the most popular categories of weapons and players use them extensively in the game. Knowing about each firearm and its suitable attachments is quite essential. The players try and look out for the guns that they can use to finish off their foes quickly without suffering any major setbacks.

Here is the list of the best ARs present in PUBG Mobile

Best ARs in PUBG Mobile in July 2020

#1 M416

M416 with stats from the loadout

M416 is considered the best AR in the game due to the gun's versatility and its five attachment slots. Another reason why the players prefer this weapon is the low recoil, which makes it easier to control. The weapon utilizes 5.56 ammunition and deals damage of 41. It also has the highest fire rate amongst the ARs.

#2 AKM

AKM with stats from the loadout

AKM is one of the most used guns in PUBG Mobile. This weapon can deal hefty blows to the foes as a result of its severe damage rate. The only setback of using this gun is its high recoil. This makes it essential for the players to apply proper attachments and a compensator becomes a must while using this gun. AKM fires 7.62 mm rounds and has a damage stat of 47.

#3 M762

M762 with stats from the loadout

The M762 is an outstanding weapon present in PUBG Mobile. If used properly, it can players finish off their enemies with ease. With 47 damage, this gun is an enticing option for players and uses 7.62 ammo.

Guns like Groza and AUG A3 aren’t included in this list as they are drop weapons, which are quite challenging to obtain. If they are added to this list, they will occupy the first and second spots respectively.

The rankings of the guns depend not only on their respective stats but also on the choices of the players.