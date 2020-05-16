PUBG Mobile: Best emulators to play the game

Tencent Gaming Buddy for PUBG Mobile

An emulator helps get the best out of PUBG Mobile on a PC and is a sure-shot way of getting ahead of the competition. Using keyboard and mouse controls maximises the quantum of control, mobility and precision in the game.

PUBG Mobile, which provides robust controls, has been optimised for smartphones to utilise touch controls. But PUBG Mobile, in essence, is a shooter game. It has long been acknowledged that a keyboard and mouse is the best way to go about playing such a game.

However, PUBG Mobile is the mobile phone version of PUBG which is a PC game. People might just as easily choose to play the PC version of the game. The mobile version of the game, though, is vastly different from the PC version and is also free of cost. This makes using an emulator to play the mobile version of the game on a PC a no-brainer.

Also Read: How to download Mad Miramar APK in PUBG Mobile: Download link

Best Emulators to play PUBG Mobile on PC

Here is a list of the best emulators for PUBG Mobile to play on PC:

5. Bluestacks

PUBG Mobile on Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the oldest and widely known android emulators in the gaming community. It is the primary go-to emulator for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

It provides a stable frame-rate and adequate graphical fidelity, making it a reliable emulator for anyone looking to play PUBG Mobile on PC. However, it is preferable that your PC has decent specs to support the graphics and memory requirements of the game.

4. Nox Player

PUBG Mobile on Nox Player

Advertisement

One of the more popular options to emulate PUBG Mobile on a PC is the Nox Player. It is widely known for its ability to maintain an impressive FPS over time which in turn is responsible for providing a smooth gaming experience. This is because having a high FPS count is paramount in shooter and Battle Royale games.

However, users may find adjusting to the controls on Nox a little difficult as it has a very different control scheme from other emulators. The controls are not customisable. You cannot map the keys from the settings menu to suit your preferences.

3. Gameloop Player

PUBG Mobile on Gameloop

Perhaps the most user-friendly of all emulators on this list is the Remix OS Player. It provides the best customisation suite, meaning the user can map every control to their liking and even tweak the graphics from the settings menu.

It is greatly optimised to function on low to mid-level specs on PC. Remix is a definite go-to if you're looking to have a more customised experience of PUBG Mobile on a PC.

Also Read: Free Fire: New character Lucas coming soon to Garena Free Fire

2. MEmu Player

PUBG Mobile on MEmu Player

MEmu Player provides an user the fully harvesting power of a high powered PC. If the player has a dedicated graphics card on their PC, the emulator will utilise it to process graphics. It would result in better graphics, higher frame rate, little to no lag and better resolution.

But the MEmu Player works just as well with an integrated graphics card or a low specs PC. It is just as robust and optimised on every PC.

1 Tencent Gaming Buddy

PUBG Mobile on Tencent Gaming Buddy

The official emulator from Tencent; Tencent Gaming Buddy, is not only efficiently optimised to support games like PUBG Mobile, but also other games in the Tencent library. It is robust and allows for user customisation in all aspects of the game, ranging from controls to graphics and sound.

PUBG Mobile also allows a player to connect a gamepad or controller to their PC if they wish to have a console-like gaming experience.

Also Read: Which country made PUBG Mobile? The journey of India's most-loved Battle Royale game