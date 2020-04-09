PUBG Mobile: Best emulators to play PUBGM on PC, MAC

Looking for best emulators to play PUBG Mobile on PC or MAC? We have got you covered.

We have personally experienced and brought you the top 3 emulators to play PUBG mobile on.

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is one of the best Battle Royale games around. The game currently stands at the top of mobile gaming. However, PUBG mobile is not the only BR at the top as there are a lot of mobile games whose player counts and concurrent player records may put PC games in shame.

However, not everyone likes to play games of Mobile Platform. Even though people like some of the mobile games they would like to play it on a bigger screen. Today we have sorted a list of top 3 emulators for PC and MAC. These can be used to play mobile games. PUBG Mobile lovers can enjoy their game on a bigger screen with more freedom of keys and movement.

Bluestacks

Bluestacks

Platform: Windows, MAC

Bluestacks is one of the most commonly used emulators. It can handle high-end mobile games without any lag. It is one of the most balance emulators which can be used to play PUBG mobile on PC or MAC.

The best part is that players don't have to pay a single coin to use the emulator. Meanwhile, they can enjoy almost every mobile game with ease. Bluestacks also has a simplistic UI. It offers a lot of customization which you can configure according to your needs.

Tencent Gaming Buddy/ Gameloop

Gameloop

Platform: PC

PUBG Mobile is a game with a huge player base. Although, not everyone prefers to play the game on mobile. Even the developers of the game know about this and with mobile games becoming one the most lucrative assets. It was quite sure that we would expect an original emulator from PUBG Mobile devs.

Gameloop earlier often known as Tencent Gaming Buddy is one the best emulators to play PUBGM. It is uniquely designed to provide the best user experience to the players. It is easy to download and use. Though one thing that I didn't like about gameloop is that it makes the PC a little laggy. However, it is subjective and depends on the situation on which PC is operated.

Andy

Andy

Platform : Windows , MAC

Andy is something unique in terms of playing mobile games on PC. It is not your traditional emulator where you download the game and start playing. Andy is a platform where you can sync your mobile device to the client on PC.

I highly suggest players to use Andy if they like playing PUBG Mobile on PC or MAC with their mobile devices as controllers.