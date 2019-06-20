PUBG Mobile: Best Gun and Scope Combination for Team Death Match

PUBG Mobile recently released the TDM or Team Death Match mode and Team Death Match is nothing like the original game. Team Death Match is basically a deathmatch where you die and instantly respawn with a little twist. Here every time you die, your opponent earns a score. The team that can reach 40 kills first wins the game.

This means every time you are killing an enemy your team is getting closer to win but every time you are dying your enemy is getting closer to winning the game.

What do you really need to win the game? Proper strategy, reflex, and understanding of the guns. This game requires a totally different strategy but it's not as mind-boggling as CS: GO or Warface. It's a very small map where you can coordinate with your teammates pretty easily. All you need to do is coordinate properly and communicate.

Reflex is a must need for any shooting game that will force you to close combat scenarios. In the main game, it is possible to move less than the dirt on the floor and still reach the top 10. But in this game? No chance. Kill or be killed is the rule but with proper reflex and strategy, the latter is avoidable.

Choosing your guns and scopes are very important in this game. Using the very strategy you can go for one Assault Rifle and one sniper. In that case, I will suggest carry a KAR98K with 4x, use it to snipe from spawn and hold the ally ways of both sides. M416 is a great rifle to pair up with Kar. Use a red dot.

Red dot? Really? Yes, really. The red dot will give you the exact amount of zoom you need in this map and at the same time, it is way easier to control your spray with a red dot. Focus on the head and spray while dragging your mouse down slowly as the spray goes on. You can even hold the side lanes with an M416 and Red dot if you have fast enough reflex and proper positioning.

Another gun that will allow you to hit a long and short range is Scar-L. A scar is devastating with a 2x or a Red dot even. And it is way easier to control the recoil of Scar with smaller scopes.