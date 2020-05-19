PUBG Mobile: 3 best guns in PUBG Mobile ranked

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale with major stake in mobile gaming. It is one of the most played and downloaded games on both Android and iOS platforms. The game has many aspects to it which contribute to the core mechanics of the game, from movement and looting items, to shooting and inventory usage.

PUBG Mobile has many weapons in the game. Some of the weapons are exclusively available via air-drops, while others are random spawns on the maps. In this article, we rank the 3 best guns in PUBG Mobile, and assess why they are the best weapons in the game.

Ranking the 3 best guns in PUBG Mobile

#1 Groza

The Groza is an Assault Rifle (AR) in PUBG Mobile. It is exclusive to air-drops only, which makes it even more special. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammo and has three attachment points.

The Groza has the second highest fire rate among ARs in the entire game. It deals damage equivalent to that of the Sniper Rifle AKM, which makes it a ferocious gun to use.

The Groza has an interesting muzzle slot which only equips a suppressor. It can accept scopes up to 6x, making it viable for long range combat. The gun is very reliable for players as it offers very little horizontal recoil. It is swift to kill multiple enemies, thanks to its high fire rate and damage.

#2 M416

Despite many debates regarding the M416's role in the game, you can say with confidence that this weapon is one of the most reliable and regularly used guns in PUBG Mobile.

The M416 is spawned randomly on the map. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammo and has four attachment points. The M416 has the highest fire rate among ARs in the entire game. It has decent damage, and can take out most armed enemies in battles.

The M416 makes use of many attachments. These attachments add great value and utility to the weapon. Just like the Groza, the gun can accept scopes up to 6x, making it usable in long range combat.

The M416 with attachments is also very reliable, as it offers very little recoil even at long distances. It is the best AR available through spawn.

#3 AWM

The list of best weapons wouldn’t be complete without including the best Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile- the AWM. It is the most powerful gun the game offers, and deals the highest damage.

The AWM is exclusive to air-drops only. It uses a special .300mm magnum ammo, which is only available in the air-drop crate that contains the gun.

The AWM makes use of attachments like magazines, muzzle‎s, sights, and stocks‎. Although attachments help enhance the weapon, the AWM remains a high skill-cap gun in the game even without them.

It is very accurate at long distances, but suffers sometimes due to a huge reload time. The gun also has limited ammo, which means the user has to be very accurate with their aim. With a hit damage of 105, it is a deadly sniper rifle.