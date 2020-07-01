PUBG Mobile: Best guns to use with 6x scope

PUBG Mobile offers a wide variety of weapons and attachments to its players.

Here are the best guns to use with a 6x scope in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 6x scope (Image via 10roar)

PUBG Mobile offers a wonderful mix of action and strategy. A typical classic-mode match of the free-to-play battle royale challenges players in multiple ways as it tests aim, combat skills, decision-making and game sense, among other things. Combat situations in the game can take place in close quarters, medium ranges and even from a substantial distance.

Most long-ranged engagements in PUBG Mobile take place with the help of weapon scopes. The famous battle royale offers different scopes, including 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x and even 8x. The 6x scope is the highest-numbered scope one can get on most guns and this article lists the most suitable weapons for it.

Best guns to use with 6x scope in PUBG Mobile

#1 AWM

PUBG Mobile AWM gun (Image via YouTube)

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile and is also the most powerful sniper to use from long range, with a hit damage of 105 and initial bullet speed of 945 m/s.

The AWM can easily pierce through all the helmets and inflict serious damage. The sniper is known for its accuracy and consistency over a long range, which is the sole reason it is the best gun for long-range scopes like 6x. Some honourable mentions with a similar potential are M24 and Kar98k.

#2 M416

PUBG Mobile M416 gun (Image via Mobile mode gaming)

The M416 is an abundantly available assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. It is famous for its consistency and low recoil even at long range. The gun has a hit damage of 41 and initial bullet speed of 880 m/s.

The famous AR is very stable at long range thanks to its compatibility with different weapon attachments. It is an ideal gun for players who struggle to control hard recoils over extensive distances.

#3 DP-28

PUBG Mobile DP 28 gun (Image via amino apps)

The DP-28 is a light machine gun which excels in long-range combat. It has a hit damage of 51 and initial bullet speed of 715 m/s.

The DP-28 is also famous for its combatting ability with the 6x scope and according to comments from most players, it offers little recoil when firing from long range.

#4 SKS

PUBG Mobile SKS gun (Image via Twitter)

The SKS is a Designated Marksman Rifle(DMR) which is great for long-range engagements. Unlike most other DMRs in the game, SKS has higher damage and a lower magazine capacity of 10 rounds.

The hit damage of the SKS is 53 and its initial bullet speed is 800 m/s. It also benefits from accepting the most attachments- like QuickDraw Mag and Cheek Pad- out of all the sniper rifles.