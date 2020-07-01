PUBG Mobile: Best guns to use with an 8x scope

The 8x scope is one of the best scopes in PUBG Mobile.

Here is a list of weapons that become immensely lethal when used with an 8x scope in PUBG Mobile.

Many guns in PUBG Mobile are lethal when used with an 8x scope (Image Credits: Wallpaper Access)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale games in the industry and boasts of a massive user base across the globe.

Just like other battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is all about survival. Players jump from an aeroplane and land on a barren island, where they scavenge for resources and weapons before going on to eliminate enemies to be the last one standing.

The game has a variety of weapons as well as an ample amount of attachments and scopes. The sheer amount of choices can sometimes confuse players, especially if they are new to the game.

In this article, we will talk about the 8x Scope in PUBG Mobile and the best guns to use it with.

The 8x Scope in PUBG Mobile

An 8x Scope in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

The 8x scope might just be one of the most ignored scopes in PUBG Mobile. Players do not seem to pick it up if they don't have a sniper to support it. As the scope takes up 20 capacity in your inventory, it is also pretty hard to carry it in your backpack.

Some players also don't like the 8x scope because it becomes obsolete in the later stages of the match where the engagements become close-ranged and the scope is of no use. In that case, never try to carry a sniper into the last zones. You can instead switch to a Mini 14 for good durability during your matches. You can also use your scope to scout areas of the map where players might be camping.

Best guns for using 8x Scope in PUBG Mobile

#3 Karabiner 98 Kurz

The Kar98K in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: PUBG Guide)

The Karabiner 98 Kurz or Kar98K is a great weapon for long-range engagements. It can kill a player wearing a Level 2 helmet with a headshot. However, it cannot penetrate a Level 3 helmet. This weapon comes in clutch as it can be found in regular spawns. This is better than risking yourself to drops to get the bolt action snipers. When the 8x scope is attached to this weapon, the player can easily land headshots.

#2 Mini 14

The Mini 14 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: App trigger)

Mini 14 is a DMR/Carbine weapon and is great when used with an 8x scope in PUBG Mobile. You can choose this weapon to quickly finish off enemies and pick them from a long distance.

The 8x scope can help you find enemies as well as eliminate them but a player must remember to control the recoil of their gun.

#1 AWM

The AWM in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Pinterest)

The AWM is, without a doubt, the most powerful weapon in PUBG Mobile. Combine it with the 8x scope and you will be in for frenzy of kills as it will become incredibly easy to locate and kill enemies in one shot.

You can use this combination to one-shot enemies at long-range even when they are wearing a Level 3 helmet.