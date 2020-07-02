PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for 6x scope

PUBG Mobile has a variety of scopes and players need to alter their settings for each scope.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for the 6x scope in PUBG Mobile.

Best Sensitivity Settings for 6x scope in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: Reddit)

PUBG Mobile enables every player to customise their sensitivity settings according to their preference. Having sensitivity settings that actually suit the player increases their chances of getting better at the game and reaching the higher tiers. Poor shooting and recoil, to an extent, can be attributed to wrong sensitivity settings.

PUBG Mobile consists of a variety of scopes and players can fine-tune the sensitivity for each of them.

6x scope in PUBG Mobile

The 6x scope is a rare but quite adaptable scope in PUBG Mobile. It can zoom up to 6x on the higher end and 3x on the lower end. It can be attached to ARs, SRs, DMRs, SMGs and even LMGs.

Sensitivity for 6x scope

ADS Sensitivity of 6x: 20%

Other ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 57%

2x Scope: 40%

3x Scope: 30%

4x Scope, VSS: 25%

8x Scope: 15%

Sensitivity settings are quite intuitive and subjective; copying the sensitivity of other players doesn’t make much sense and will not yield any results.

PUBG Mobile players can, therefore, use the aforementioned settings as a base and tweak them according to their devices and preferences. They can also go to practice mode and play a lot of TDMs while adjusting and altering the sensitivity in the process.

The 6x scope can be attached to ARs, DMRs, Sniper Rifles, LMGs and SMGs. However, using them with SMGs serves little purpose. When using it in long/mid-range engagements with ARs, players should not spray but rather try and tap at the enemies at long range. Meanwhile, they can either burst manually or even tap at the opponents in mid-range combats.

The 8x scope is rare and difficult to find, so the 6x scope is the next resort for players using bolt-action rifles and DMRs.