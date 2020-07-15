PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for Assault Rifles

PUBG Mobile has many weapons that players can utilise in the battleground. These firearms fall under various categories and have distinctive characteristics which help players in multiple situations in the game.

Assault Rifles are one of the most popular weapon categories in PUBG Mobile. Players tend to use Assault Rifles due to their well-balanced stats and their ability to function across various ranges.

When playing with such weapons, players should also pay attention to their sensitivity settings as they are incredibly important to improve gameplay. In this article, we take a look at the best sensitivity settings for Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile.

Best Sensitivity for Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

#1 Camera Sensitivity

The free-look sensitivity helps players to look around without moving their character via the usage of the eye-button in PUBG Mobile.

Camera sensitivity can be set according to the player's preference or can be left at default.

#2 Camera

The official description of camera sensitivity in the game states:

"Affects the sensitivity of the camera when the screen is swiped without firing."

So, these settings are related to the movement of the camera angle when the players aren't shooting.

TPP no scope: 90-110%

FPP no scope: 85-100%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50-60%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-30%

4x Scope, VSS: 15-20%

6x Scope: 10-12%

8x Scope: 5-9%

#3 ADS Sensitivity

The official description of ADS Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile states:

"Affects the sensitivity of the camera when the screen is swiped while firing. Can be used to keep the barrel down."

These settings come into play when players are firing. They account for recoil control.

TPP no scope: 95-110%

FPP no scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-65%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope, VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 8-13%

Players should consider these settings as a base and alter them as per their device, comfort level and layout. They should also keep their sensitivity settings constant and should not to change them too often.