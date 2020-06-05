PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for beginners

Enumerating the best sensitivity settings for a beginner in PUBG Mobile.

These settings would help a player get better in the game.

PUBG Mobile

Two of the most critical factors in a shooting game are aim and shooting mechanics. It is no different in PUBG Mobile, a free-to-play battle royale game.

Since the game's inception two years ago, players have been on the lookout for the optimum sensitivity settings in the game to make their aim and control better.

However, there is no one setting that works for all, as it is a matter of subjectivity and personal preference. On that note, let us have a look at the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile.

Best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile::

Camera Sensitivity:

PUBG Mobile camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile allows a player to look around. It determines how quickly or slowly a player can move their in-game camera to have a look at their surroundings.

There is a popular belief that decreasing the camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile increases control and aim, but that is not the case. It is best to set the camera setting that allows a player to manoeuvre their sight around the game comfortably. The optimum settings in this regard are as follows:

Camera: 150%

First-Person Camera: 150%

Third Person Camera: 150%

Advertisement

Camera

PUBG Mobile camera settings

Camera setting in PUBG Mobile refers to the in-scope sensitivity. Changing the camera sensitivity affects players' sights when they use a scope.

It is very important to change the default values of this sensitivity because it reduces the movement and increases the control when players are using high values on a scope. Players can spot opponents and react quickly to events happening in the game while they are scoped. The optimum settings in this regard are as follows:

TPP with no scope: 100%

FPP with no scope: 100-110%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 40-50%

3x Scope: 24-30%

4x Scope, VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 15-18%

8x Scope: 10-12%.

ADS Sensitivity

PUBG Mobile ADS sensitivity settings

Aim Down Sight or ADS in PUBG Mobile refers to the movement of the gun when a player is scoped in.

Unlike the in-scope camera setting discussed above, ADS does not affect the in-game eyesight movement of a player. Instead, it helps control the in-scope movement of their weapons.

This is highly useful with 6x and 8x scopes, where small movements can result in major variation in the trajectories of fired shots. It can be the difference between winning and losing a game in PUBG Mobile. ADS can also help with recoil control while zooming the scope on targets, making it one of the most important settings in PUBG Mobile.

The optimum ADS settings in the game are as follows:

TPP with no scope: 90-95%

FPP with no scope: 100-105%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50-60%

2x Scope: 30-40%

3x Scope: 25-30%

4x Scope, VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 18-25%

8x Scope: 12-14%.