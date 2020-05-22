PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Emulator

Image Credits: YouTube Thumbnail

PUBG Mobile has in-game features called 'controls' and 'sensitivity' that you can customise as per your requirements. The control varies from player to player and can be modified in the settings menu situated in the bottom-right of the main screen.

PUBG Mobile Emulator, on the other hand, is the most-used software to play PUBG Mobile on your PC. However, do we have the same sensitivity for PUBG Mobile Emulator or does it vary? Let's explore this further.

Best Sensitivity Settings for PUBG Mobile Emulator

Image Credits: The Tech Viral

Shooting games are some of the most popular and highest-grossing games ever. Lean shooting is a very useful and basic skill in PUBG Mobile because you can avoid being spotted while also scouting for enemies at the same time.

To enable this, you have to go to your settings and choose the open scope and “Hold To Lean". Your ADS will then be automatically activated which will allow you to see enemies faster and shoot them down. Be sure to enable Peak & Fire, Peak & Open Scope, Blocked Sight warning and Aim Assist as they are also very useful.

Remember while playing PUBG Mobile Emulator on your PC, the first thing that you should consider is your mouse’s DPI as it is the main component for PC gaming. The use of the Logitech G402 mouse is recommended while playing as it has a DPI capacity of up to 4000 and you may set it at 1600 DPI because it is the optimum capacity. If you tend to play on high sensitivity, the DPI capacity should be kept to a minimum of 400 or 800.

Let us now go into more detail and talk about the different sensitivities of numerous attachments in the settings. Here are some of the recommended settings:

The 3rd Person No Scope should be kept at 170% sensitivity

The 1st Person No Scope should be kept at 170% sensitivity

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist should be kept at 35% sensitivity

2X scope should be kept at 40% sensitivity

3X scope should be kept at 35% sensitivity

4X scope should be also kept at 35% sensitivity

6X scope should be kept at 25% sensitivity

8X should be kept at 12% sensitivity (more or less)

Image Credits: Frame Talks

Advertisement

By changing the sensitivities to the above-mentioned stats, it’ll be much easier for you to hit your opponents and you would also not have to move the mouse that much. Now, remember, the aforementioned sensitivities have given results and are proven to be the best but you must also try them out in practice mode before applying them to any match.

Always opt for a higher frame rate and adjust your game quality to 'Smooth' or 'Balanced' to ensure smooth gameplay without overloading your emulator. In addition, disabling the anti-aliasing and auto-adjust graphics will prevent your frame rate from fluctuating and your mobile processor won’t lag.