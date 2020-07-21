PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for players who use sniper rifles

PUBG Mobile provides a variety of weapons like Assault Rifles (ARs) and Submachine Guns (SMGs), which are versatile and can be used for most kinds of combat. However, there are weapon categories specifically designed for certain combat styles.

Sniper rifles are the most lethal weapons when used correctly, and usually inflict severe damage when coupled with exemplary accuracy.

To use sniper rifles efficiently, players must know the perfect sensitivity settings. These settings are a little different from the usual sensitivity settings, with a focus on making the aim slower but accurate in PUBG Mobile.

Let's talk about the best sensitivity setting for snipers in PUBG Mobile

Camera sensitivity

PUBG Mobile camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity determines the speed at which players can look at in-game surroundings. Tweaking camera sensitivity will not affect the aim directly, but will enable players to look around at a comfortable speed.

Third-person: 135-145%

First-person: 80-90%

Camera: 135-145%

Camera settings

PUBG Mobile camera settings

Camera refers to the in-scope sensitivity, and changing the settings under this section affects players' ability to look around while scoped. Camera sensitivity is a vital part of PUBG Mobile because it gives an immense amount of control to snipers. We recommend changing the default settings to use snipers effectively.

Third-person with no scope: 260-270%

First-person with no scope: 260-270%

Red Dot sight, Holographic, Aim Assist: 120-140%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 40-50%

4x Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-18%

8x Scope: 8-12%

ADS sensitivity

PUBG Mobile ADS sensitivity settings

Aim Down Sight or ADS is a sensitivity setting which controls the in-scope movement of a player's weapon. It differs from camera settings in that it controls the speed of players' aim while scoped-in. Scopes like 6x and 8x are challenging to manage, when compared to 2x or 3x. ADS settings can tone down the difficulty and provide significant control when using scopes.

Third-person with no scope: 200%

First-person with no scope: 200%

Red Dot sight, Holographic, Aim Assist: 100-110%

2x Scope: 75-85%

3x Scope: 35-40%

4x Scope: VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 18-25%

8x Scope: 12-14%

Gyroscope settings

PUBG Mobile gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyroscope is a smartphone sensor which uses the earth's gravity to measure the orientation of the mobile phones' screen. PUBG Mobile uses this sensor to determine in-game movement and aim of players who use the gyroscope.