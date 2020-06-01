PUBG Mobile: Best tablets for PUBG

Best Tablets For PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a very competitive game where players look for newer and better hardware to get an edge over their competitors.

In this respect, a larger screen size, good processor speed and a decent RAM in a tablet are beneficial to play PUBG Mobile. Here are some of the best tablets that players can use to play PUBG Mobile.

Top 3 tablets for playing PUBG Mobile:

Samsung Tab S6

The Apple iPad Pro comes with a 120 Hz 11-inch end-to-end Liquid Retina display.

The incredible A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine ensures very smooth game-play. The iPad Pro launched in March 2020.

It is one of the best tablets on which one can play PUBG Mobile. There are multiple variants of the iPad available, depending on the storage requirement of players.

You can watch a PUBG Mobile game-play video on the Apple iPad Pro here:

Samsung Tab S5E

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display. This tab has the SM8150 or the Snapdragon 855 that ensures a fabulous gaming performance.

Released in August 2019, it is a beast in terms of performance. One can either get a 6 GB RAM or an 8 GB RAM variant of this tab. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in 128 GB and 256 GB variants, respectively.

You can also watch a video of PUBG Mobile game-play on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 here:

Samsung Tab S5E

The Samsung S5E tab was launched way in April 2019 but is still an excellent tablet in the mid-range segment for playing games like PUBG Mobile.

It comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It has the SDM670 or the Snapdragon 670 that can run PUBG Mobile at a decent setting without any lag. The base variant of this device has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

You can check out the PUBG Mobile game-play on the Samsung S5E tablet here:

These are some of the best tablets available in the market for playing PUBG Mobile. No price range has been taken into consideration for these tablets.

All the three tablets mentioned above are of the highest quality. Players can also choose lower-range tablets like Samsung Tab S4 and Honor Pad 5. However, from a decent gaming perspective, it doesn’t make any sense to go with a tablet that has a 2 GB RAM and a slower processor speed.