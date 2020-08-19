PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2020 announced; format, prize pool & schedule to come out soon

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another open-to-all tournament for fans. Though the ongoing PMCO Fall Split South Asia hasn't finished, the officials have revealed the name and logo of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2020 (PMCC 2020).

The officials haven't released any brief description, so we have to wait for further declarations about the format, prize pool, schedule, and registration process. This will be the second edition, after the maiden PUBG Mobile Campus Championship India in 2018.

The first edition of the PMCC was also the first-ever LAN tournament of PUBG Mobile in India. The event saw a total of 2,50,000 registrations coming in from 1,000 colleges and 30 cities. After 12 days of qualification and elimination rounds, only 20 teams survived to fight for the massive 50,00,000 INR prize pool.

The LAN Finals took place in Bengaluru. The winning team, The Terrifying Nightmares, took home a cash reward of 15,00,000 INR. Eleen Raj from Team NSD was declared the MVP of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship, while Hardeep Singh from R4W Official was declared the Medic.

Jatin Gupta from Team 6ix9ine was declared the Lone Ranger for securing the highest number of kills in a game.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship heralds new era

Since the 2018 edition, PUBG Mobile has recorded exponential growth in both the user and player base. The esports platform has also managed to build a self-sustainable ecosystem in the Indian mobile gaming community. With official tournaments at regular intervals, Tencent Games has pushed the limits of the esports scenario in India.

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2020 is meant to provide exposure to all the students and talents across colleges, and allow them to get closer to their dreams. Talent hunt programs and open-to-all tournaments have been nourishing the dreams of upcoming players since then.

The first edition started it all, and here we are with one million concurrently watching, live, the PMWL Finals..