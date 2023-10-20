PUBG Mobile Carnival Waves Crate: New set, upgradable UMP45 skin, and more

Tencent Games has introduced a new Carnival Waves crate in PUBG Mobile. It was announced earlier this day via the social media handles of the game and will be available until November 16, 2023. It offers a new Carnival Celebration mythic set, an upgradable Carnival Waves UMP45 skin, along with many legendary as well as mythic items.

For those unaware, legendary items are the in-game commodities comparatively rarer than the mythic ones. The latter is highlighted in red layout in the game and is said to possess a lesser aesthetic than the former.

This article will discuss the other details of the mentioned crate, how to obtain its items, and level up its UMP45 skin.

PUBG Mobile introduces the new Carnival Waves Crate, bringing many mythic and legendary items

The game's X post (Image via Tencent Games | X/Twitter)

The new Carnival Waves luck crate has brought two mythic items, the Carnival Celebration top and bottom, and two legendary items, the Carnival Waves headgear and mask. Moreover, the crate offers a new Carnival Waves UMP45 SMG skin that can be upgraded to enhance its appearance and other in-game items like modification material pieces and paint.

How to obtain Carnival Waves crate's items in PUBG Mobile?

You'll have to open crates by spending your in-game Unknown Cash (UC) to obtain the Carnival Waves items. Costing you six UCs, a single draw will randomly select a crate’s item as your reward. Additionally, you can perform 10 draws at once, costing you 270 UCs. Note that these amounts are likely to fluctuate during the crate’s availability in the game.

Upon failing to obtain the exclusive items from the crate openings, the game offers guaranteed items if certain conditions are met. If you consecutively open nine crates and couldn’t win any exclusive item, your 10th crate opening will yield the legendary Carnival Waves masks.

After this, if you again fail to obtain any exclusive article in 14 crate openings, you’ll be rewarded with the legendary headgear item upon the 15th draw.

How to upgrade the Carnival Waves UMP45 skin in PUBG Mobile?

Upgrade your UMP45's skin (Image via Tencent Games)

To upgrade your Carnival Waves UMP45’s skin, you’ll need a certain amount of in-game Paint and modification material pieces. Note that the required amount for the upgrade changes at every stage of the level-up.

Moreover, as you upgrade the SMG, you'll be rewarded with different in-game collectibles, such as a new emote or the weapon’s special on-hit effect.

To learn more about the currently available exclusive sets in PUBG Mobile, check out the article: PUBG Mobile New Gilt and Boxerbolt sets.