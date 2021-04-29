PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma drops major hint about PUBG Mobile India comeback

PUBG Mobile fans were shocked as four trailers were leaked from PUBG Mobile India's official channels earlier today, before later going private. This left the audience stunned, potentially coming as a major hint regarding the title's return to the country.

Read the full story: PUBG Mobile India uploads four trailers teasing India's launch and deletes them shortly after.

PUBG Mobile pro caster Ocean Sharma shares his thoughts on PUBG Mobile India

In relation to the aforementioned news, professional caster Ocean Sharma, a well-known member of the PUBG Mobile community, provided Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani with an exclusive statement.

The leak of the trailers today was very uncertain, no one had expected this. What exactly happened about the leaks today from the official channel is still unknown as they were just old trailers that have been released long back

The videos, which were later made private, had already received around 2K likes, showing the audience's enthusiasm towards the game.

Two big announcements are set to happen in the coming month of May. One is likely to be about some Indian teams competing in the PMPL Arabia, while the other is expected to be about the game's return. I still can't guarantee the same completely.

During my stream today, I spoke with Ghatak and later with Sid (both members of the TSM Entity organization) about it, and they both hope for the game to return soon so that the team can begin grinding.

Earlier today, the Popular caster also uploaded a story to his Instagram handle, which read:

Advertisement

“Something was uploaded, but it wasn't meant to be done today and will be released on another date.”

Credits - Ocean Sharma Instagram Story

To stay up to date on all the latest updates and announcements, players can follow the official handles of PUBG Mobile India:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Website: Click here

Discord: Click here

YouTube: Click here