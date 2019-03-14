PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register by 18 March 2019 in India; Step by Step Guide

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 14 Mar 2019, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has grown monumentally over the past year and needs no special introduction.

The massive popularity of even the mobile version of the game - PUBG Mobile, allowed for the creation of the Club Open 2019, where Pro/Semi-Pro players from ten regions from across the world will compete against each other for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The best 16 teams will compete across four maps in the TPP mode to claim the top spot. Before getting there, it is essential that one registers for the tournament before 18 March 2019.

How to register for PUBG Mobile Club Open?

Registering yourself for the tournament is not a difficult task and following the steps outlined below should help you get up and running in no time.

First, register the crew at the official website - pubgmobile.com/esports. Give it a name and select the crew members. Ensure that the crew members are from the eligible countries. Each Crew must consist of at least four players. An extra fifth player could be used as a substitute for other players.

Then, log into the game in the mobile device. Create a crew with the same members and the same name used during the registration process.

Under the TPP mode, register for the Crew Challenge.

Play at least eight games during the Crew Challenge Qualifying Round as the top-8 games will be ranked for qualification to the next round.

Remember, all the players must be ranked at least Platinum or above, and there are no changes allowed to the roster after the registration is complete.

All other FAQs regarding the registration process are available on the official website of PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top teams from the qualifying round will be invited to compete at the Club Open 2019 Spring Split Group Round.

Advertisement

With less than five days to go for the registration deadline, hurry up, and register yourself for the tournament today and stand a chance to compete at the PUBG Mobile Cup Open.

PUBG Mobile is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda

Read more:

PUBG Season 6: Content for PUBG Mobile Season 6 Leaked; New Gun & Vehicle Expected

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules & Regulations for this PUBG Tournament Explained

Advertisement