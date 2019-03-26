PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Prize pool increased to $2.5 million after Vivo named as title sponsor

We now have more details on the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

PUBG Corp and Tencent announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open earlier this year and we now have more major updates.

VIVO was just named as the new title sponsor for the tournament and the total prize pool has now been increased to a mammoth $ 2.5 million. According to the sponsorship agreement, VIVO smartphones will be used during the event.

Tencent's GM of global publishing, Vincent Wang, said the following in a press release:

“We are excited to partner with Vivo, as they have a strong reputation in being innovative and putting the consumer’s needs first. As an innovative brand ourselves, this partnership highlights our dedication to bring the best experience possible to our players and fans around the world. This partnership is just the beginning. We want to continue building a strong portfolio of partnerships with industry-leading companies, such as Vivo, to provide the best mobile gaming experience possible.”

What is the PUBG Mobile Club Open?

The PUBG Mobile Club Open is a year-long tournament announced by Tencent and PUBG Corp. Here's what the official PUBG website has to say about the tournament:

"PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 showcases the best Pro/Semi-Pro players in the world. Crews from 10 regions across the globe will battle their way through the Spring & Fall Splits, fighting for the lion's share of $2 million USD. Do you think you and your crew have what it takes?"

It's too late to register now as the registration period ended on 18th March. The tournament itself is in the qualifying round right now which began just last week. The PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Global finals will take place this Summer in July.

You can check out the PUBG Mobile Club Open final trailed below:

