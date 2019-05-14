PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team Soul not playing up to their fans' expectations

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) for the Indian division has completed its first week of the semifinals and we have witnessed some truly amazing gameplay. A lot of new teams and names have arisen over the two weeks of the group stage and the ongoing semifinals along with some familiar teams in the Indian PUBG scene.

One of the favourites to win the PMCO for the Indian region and represent the country in the international finals are Team Soul. The squad is one of the most well known PUBG Mobile squads and have a huge fan following. The squad is composed of Mortal, Viper, Ronak and Owais.

Mortal is one of the earliest PUBG Mobile streamers and content creator. He has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. His high level gameplay and good nature have earned him a loyal following in India and abroad. Prior to the PMCO, his team- Team Soul were undoubtedly the best Indian PUBG Mobile squad.

Team Soul were the winners of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 and they absolutely dominated the competition there. The grabbed a few chicken dinners and were also given the award of 'The Exterminators' for having the most kills among all the participating squads.

Team Soul after winning the PUBG Mobile India Series

Looking at their previous success, fans expected a similar outcome at the PMCO's group and semifinals stage. However, after the first week of the group stage it became evident that other Indian squads had really up their game and the PMCO Indian division would be having a very stiff competition.

After 12 games of the group stage, Team Soul only managed to get 137 points which is 173 points behind the group stage table toppers- Team Insidious. With this, they settled for a #21 finish in the table, just 3 positions above from disqualification. In the 12 group stage matches, Team Soul got no chicken dinners. Their highest finish in the games was third place which they got on two occasions.

Their disappointing run continued in the semifinals stage as well. Team Soul only managed to break the top 10 position three times in the eight matches that they played. The only time the team truly felt like their old selves was at the fourth game of the Week 1-Day 2 matches. They got 16 kills in the game but were denied the chicken dinner by Learn from Past.

Currently, Team Soul sits at #16 in the standings table of the semifinals. They still have 8 more games to play. They will have to maintain this position if they want to qualify for the PMCO Indian division finals which will be a live event. It is to be noted that only the top 16 teams will qualify for the live finals. Hence, Team Soul are hanging by a thread right now and will be looking to give their best at the Week 2 matches of the semifinals which will be held between May 17-19.

