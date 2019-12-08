PUBG Mobile confirms the release of a new TDM map; here's the rough sketch of the map

PUBG Mobile Upcoming TDM Map

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile is currently working on another Team Deathmatch Mode (TDM) map, which is going to deploy in the official PUBG Mobile servers soon. PUBG Mobile announced this via their Twitter account.

Get involved in the design of the next TDM Map! Our team is hard at work on the next TDM Map , but we want to know what theme you would like to see 🗺️ Jump over to the thread on Reddit and let them know what you want!https://t.co/voj2xf7wkK pic.twitter.com/LAVJAFKWNw — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 8, 2019

By looking at the short 10 seconds video revealed by PUBG Mobile, it seems that the development of the map is about to finish but the developers want their fans to decide the theme of the upcoming map.

In the official Reddit post, PUBG Mobile stated that:

"TDM is a very popular Mode in PUBG MOBILE, and after seeing the excitement around The Warehouse and The Ruins we definitely want to get started on the next exciting addition to this mode. We’ve got a rough idea for the type of layout we want to create, but what sort of theme should it be? Where do you want to battle it out?"

Along with this, the team also uncovered a rough sketch of the map that the team is currently working on.

Rough Sketch of New TDM Map

However, the name and release date of the map is yet to be confirmed by the officials, but it is expected that the players can play on this new map in the forthcoming PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update.

PUBG fans can post their ideas about the theme in the comments section of the Reddit post.

