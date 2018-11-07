×
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge Date and Match Schedule

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
48   //    07 Nov 2018, 06:59 IST

PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile's latest tournament which is meant for Crews only is going to start in few days. PUBG Mobile "Crew Challenge" is not a major Esports tournament like the PMSC-PUBG Mobile Star Challenge or the Campus Championship Tournament which was exclusive to Indian college students.

However, PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge is an important tournament if you are looking for competing in future Esports tournaments of PUBG Mobile. Winning PUBG Crew Challenge will reward your crew exclusive skin (the Scorching Kar98K), honor points and other rewards . Make a name for yourself and your crew.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament 

Without any further ado, let's get to the topic. After PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Crew Challenge was revealed in the recent 0.9.0 update (tournament system) there were many players who didn't know about it.

To make PUBG Mobile fans aware of the crew challenge we shared an article about everything you need to know about the crew challenge. In that article, we had shared the important dates regarding the match but there were players who were confused about there match timings.

Match schedule and timing for crew challenge

If you have registered your Crew for the tournament then you will get the PUBG Crew Challenge Lobby page. In the left corner of this page, it says the match starts in 2 days as the qualifiers are from 7 November onwards. The exact match timings will be provided to you all before your match. The time of the match will be between morning and evening. So, just keep an eye on the lobby on your match date.

Match Schedule
Match Schedule

The above image shows PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge schedule. Though these are just estimates, for the accurate date of matches please use the crew challenge lobby.

For all the latest Gaming News, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
