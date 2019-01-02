PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: How to Get into Top-20 Crews in Season 4 Challenge

PUBG Crew Challenge Season 2

PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge, which was open for registrations from 17 December 2018 to 24 December 2018, is well underway with the company behind the franchise announcing the ground rules for the Preliminaries round.

100 teams that managed to top the Qualifying Round in the previous month will participate in the Preliminaries to fight for a spot on the top-20 and earn a chance to compete in the Finals for the coveted Crew Challenge Season 2 title.

The teams that have advanced to this round will be placed into the groups by the system in a random fashion to ensure unpredictability. Then, each group will hold three matches in Erangel, the same map that was used for the Qualifying Round. The top-4 teams of each group will advance to the final round, suggesting that five groups would be created for this round.

Regarding the participation, the teams are assigned to rooms once the phase opens, and the matches will start on time automatically. Players should remember that the teams that are late to a match will not be allowed to participate, and will be considered as a forfeit.

Therefore, for maximum points, it is quintessential that a team is active before the start of a match. Moreover, teams found to be cheating in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds would be disqualified from the tournament with immediate effect.

The top-20 are decided on a number of factors including the finishing position and the number of kills the team manages to accomplish in a given match. The scoring system is similar to what is seen in the Qualifying Round.

15 points are awarded to players for a kill, and the last person standing will fetch their team 500 points. Teams finishing second and third will earn 365 and 315 points respectively. Furthermore, points are also awarded to teams that finish as high as 20 during a Battle Royale game. The final 16th-20th place slot rewards the team with 100 points.

PUBG Mobile is available for both Android and iOS devices.

