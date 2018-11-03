PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Tips and Tricks which can give you an upper hand

PUBG Mobile Halloweeks Cover

PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground Mobile launched a new tournament system in their recent update, in which the First Tournament "PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge" was revealed. The registration for the crew challenge is going to end on 5th November, crew leaders make sure to sign up your team before its too late .

Now getting to the topic, PUBG Crew Challenge /The Tournament System is a good approach by Tencent to draw more competitive PUBG mobile players from all around the world. The New Honor and Rank system will also help pro players to distinguish themselves from others and will create a sense of competitiveness in the PUBG Community.

PUBG Halloweeks Cover

We are going to discuss some important tips and tricks which will help to get an upper hand in the upcoming Crew Challenge Tournament.

Choosing Game Modes According to Your Play Style

Choosing the game modes in accordance to your play style will help you a lot. If you engage less in fights and use camping and other techniques to focus on chicken dinner and less on killing, then use the TPP mode. If you are an aggressive player, then you should go with the FPP mode to have less campers ruining your game .

Loot First Engage Later

Having a good gear can change the whole outcome of the match. In particular during the early game drop where you can get good loot with less engagement. Places like Apartments, Razhok are best for avoiding fight while getting a better loot.

Erangel Map

Land were you belong

Choose places to drop where you have played several times, where you know the layout of each and every building and surrounding areas even if its a hot drop location. Knowing the layouts of the location can help you to escape unnecessary fights.

Don't Fall Prey to Guns which you don't often use

Using guns which you don't often use can become a problem. It can ruin your game when a sudden encounter occurs. Hence, be sure to use guns which you often use. Instead of using snipers like Kar98k, rely on M416A with single fire mode and a 4x.

Be Creative and outsmart your opponents

In order to stand at top , you need to be more creative and be good at outsmarting your opponents . Using gates of balcony in any building to climb at the roof . Traversing the map from top will give you an upper hand . Jumping from one building roof/balcony to other building windows instead of going from the main door will give you an advantage .

Using Smoke and Stun Grenades

Though stun grenades are often not used by PUBG mobile users, it is a must have grenade to break through any building. Use smoke grenades to create a smoke screen to provide cover and ambiguity to your location or to simply for pushing towards your opponent.