PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Ultimate Guide

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 // 11 May 2019, 18:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile crew challenge is the official competition that is held by PUBG Mobile in their global version app. In 0.9.0 PUBG update with Halloween, Tencent released a great way of allowing players to compete in the server. After announcing crew challenge, a lot of people registered for it and made their own crews to dominate the battlefield.

Now a lot of questions are generated after you hear the word crew!

What is PUBG Mobile crew challenge? How many players can take participate in a single crew? What are the requirements to register in crew challenge? How to register in crew challenge? What rewards will I get if I won this challenge?

Hold on, I will clear all your doubts and give every answer about crew challenge.

Q1: What is PUBG Mobile crew challenge?

It is a tournament held by PUBG Mobile in their global app in which crews will compete against each other. It is the same as you play Classic match regularly but the difference will be that you need permanent teammates that you have registered in crew challange application form.

Q2: How many players can take participate in a single crew?

As you know maximum 4 players can play in a single squad. But tencent allow us to register for 6 players in a crew which can participate in this challange. 4 players will play the match and the rest of 2 players will keep as proxy which means ifany single player cannot play match due to any reason then the players backup is already in the hand.

Q3: What are the requirements to register in crew challenge?

Advertisement

First of all, you need to be in a crew to participate in this challenge. Your crew should have at least 4 players. And each crew can have a maximum of 6 players only because a match can only be started with a minimum of 4 players. If your crew has six players then only four players will be able to play in each match. Matches do not need to be played in the Mobile device only you can play using emulator also. If playing with the emulator you will be matched with emulator players only and not with Mobile players If playing with the emulator you will be matched with emulator players only and not with Mobile players. 3000 Battle points are required to register in crew challange.

Q4: How to register in crew challange?

PUBG Mobile crew challenge Registration

Registration is very simple process in crew challange. But only leader of the crew can register.

Steps to register in PUBG Mobile crew challenge:-

Open your PUBG Mobile app. Click on the trophy icon below the bar. Select the server according to your location. Choose the mode. Wether you want to play in TPP or FPP. Enter the details of your crew. Boom, You are done.

Q5: What rewards will I get if I won this challenge?

The rewards are not fixed. You will get different rewards every season. To check the rewards, simply click on PUBG Mobile crew challenge and then click on rewards in top right corner.

Now what you guys are waiting for? Hurry up, go prepare your friends for this PUBG Mobile crew challenge and make the strongest crew and dominate the battlefield.

Best of luck from Me and Sportskeeda for this challenge. If you have any doubts feel free to post in comments section. I will try to reply quickly.

Stick to Sportskeeda for lates Video Game News