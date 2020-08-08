PUBG Mobile Crossbow: Damage, range and scope

Among the vast selection of weapons available in PUBG Mobile, there is one weapon which is rarely used by players in a match: the crossbow.

In this article, we will take a look at the damage, range, scope and other details about the crossbow in PUBG Mobile.

Stats and other details of the crossbow in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Crossbow Weapon (Image via PUBG Gamepedia)

Hit Damage: 105; Initial Bullet Speed: 160 m/s; Firing Modes: Single

The crossbow does not fall under specific categories of weapons like assault rifles or snipers. It has a high hit damage rate of 105 and uses bolt arrows as its ammo.

It is one of the most lethal guns in the game, with damage only comparable to the AWM sniper rifle. The weapon can kill unarmoured enemy players in just one shot and knock out opponents wearing a Level 3 helmet with lethal headshots.

However, the crossbow hardly catches the attention of players because of its many limitations. Firstly, the weapon supports only Holographic Sight and Red Dot Sight as scopes, making it a short-to-medium range weapon.

Secondly, the crossbow arrows suffer from a heavy drop. Medium to long-range shots need to be delivered relatively above the desired target to get the best out of the weapon.

Lastly, the crossbow takes 3.54 seconds to reload which is very slow for a weapon which already has so many problems. It also falls victim to slow shooting mechanics and, therefore, consumes a lot of time between shots.

Apart from its limitations, the crossbow in PUBG Mobile comes with a special feature. It has a reflex sight attached to the weapon which has range markings for 50, 100 and 200 meter targets. It is also a very silent weapon which can be used in unique situations where stealth is key to winning.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.