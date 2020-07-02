PUBG Mobile: Players face Microphone not working error, asked to submit form

Although it is a next to perfect game, PUBG Mobile still has a lot of issues that disturb the playing experience.

The PUBG Mobile players who are facing the issue can fill the Google form with the relevant details.

PUBG Mobile microphone not working. (Picture Source: UHD Wallpaper)

PUBG Mobile in a way has set the benchmark for battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has attained massive popularity across the globe due to its outstanding in-game features. The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

One of the many features of the game is the in-game communication. The in-game microphone enables the players to communicate with teammates and coordinate for an attack on the enemies.

However, some players are facing the problem when they are trying to use their in-game microphones. However, the problem isn't a new one, and PUBG Mobile has been trying to fix this issue for a long time.

The support staff is working to resolve the persisting issue. The game has prompted the players who are experiencing this issue to fill a form with relevant details.

The message that is pinned in the PUBGM News section of the discord server.

PUBG MOBILE Microphone Issue form

The players can access the Google form via this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnkGWFoBO4n18nushKq0gJq1Hi5W55MwB7f6qOphqtcQnMBQ/formResponse

The link to this form has been posted on the discord server so that the developers can get to know the exact problem that the players are facing. This form was pinned onto the new section of PUBG Mobile on 27th May 2020.

Advertisement

The players are looking for a fix. There are several videos on YouTube which might aid the player to resolve the issue temporarily until there is an official fix. They can watch the video below by TechyAkash Gaming.

Players can also join the official discord server and ask for support regarding any other issues too. The support staff is usually available to guide the players on various issues and queries regarding the game.

They can click here to join PUBG Mobile's official discord server.