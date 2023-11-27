PUBG Mobile Cyber Week event explained

PUBG Mobile's Cyber Week is a two-week event that went live on November 20 and will end on December 3, 2023. Tencent Games conducts it annually, offering countless exclusive items, such as upgradable gun skins, outfits, fresh cosmetics, and many more. Earning Cyber Points by completing missions, daily sign-in, and getting Unknown Cash (UC) rebates are part of this event.

PUBG Mobile's Cyber Week comprises sets of events planned to be released separately over the course of two weeks. Cyber Week Rebates, Mystery Crates, Cyber Famous Firearms, and Cyber Sign-in Perks events are some of them.

Cyber Week Rebates and Cyber Famous Firearms added as part of PUBG Mobile Cyber Week event

Expand Tweet

PUBG Mobile's Cyber Week event offers various in-game exclusives at significantly discounted prices. Those seeking them should make the most of the occasion, as there are only a few days before it ends. Given below are the sub-events featured:

1) Cyber Week Rebates: This is the major attraction among the ongoing PUBG Mobile events. It began on November 20 and will end on December 3, 2023 (UTC+0). This event offers not only numerous rewards for completing daily missions, but also UC rebates.

After purchasing the Winged Legend Set (costs 1120 UCs), you can earn Cyber Points by completing daily missions. Accumulating a certain amount of these Cyber Points will reward you with UCs. By completing all of the event's daily missions, you can get back the entire sum of the spent UCs on the Winged Legend Set.

2) Cyber Famous Firearms: This event offers various gun skins as well as the Heart of Stone outfit, headgear, and Stealth Agent backpack, helmet, and pan. These are the event's exclusive gun skins:

M762 skins: Starcore, Concerto of Love, and Stray Rebellion.

Starcore, Concerto of Love, and Stray Rebellion. M16A4 skins: Skeletal Core, Blood and Bones, and Aurora Pulse.

Skeletal Core, Blood and Bones, and Aurora Pulse. M24 skins: Circle of Life and Pharaoh's Might.

Circle of Life and Pharaoh's Might. Vector skin: Mecha Drake

Earning the mentioned items will require opening crate in the event's Cyber Famous Firearm section. It'll randomly select an item as your reward. The first opening of the day will cost 10 UCs, whereas the remaining will cost 60. However, to open 10 crates at once, you must spend 540 UCs.

Note that these prices can vary depending on the region or country you're living in.

Expand Tweet

3) Mystery Crates: The Mystery Crate event went live on November 20 and will end on December 3, 2023. Like other events, it offers exclusive in-game items in its three crates.

Note that these Mystery Crates refresh daily, and their cosmetic items are offered only once, whereas their materials, such as the Mythic Emblem Fragment Pack or Modification Material Pack, can be offered repeatedly. Therefore, each Mystery Crate costs a different amount of UC; their prices depend on the exclusives they offer.

Expand Tweet

4) Cyber Sign-in Perks event: The Cyber Sign-in Perks event will be live between November 20 and December 3, 2023. Logging in the game for consecutive days during it will reward you with many exclusive items. Moreover, purchasing any amount of UCs in this event will produce additional rewards.

Click on the link to learn more about PUBG Mobile's new Frozen Kingdom mode.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play the game's India-exclusive and legal variant, BGMI.