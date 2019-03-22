PUBG Mobile News: Devs Fixes the Door Opening Issue

PUBG Mobile

It's been a year since the Ultimate Battle Royale game came on phones and almost everyone around the country and world are enjoying it. The game went through controversies but never stopped the work to make it even better. The team updated the game and also brought a beta version PUBG Lite for the lower specs. The team has always responded to the problems as soon as possible.

The door opening delay was a major bug, and it caused many problems. It made the loot tough, especially when you drop into moderately or densely populated cities with other teams. In those scenarios, getting a gun and armor becomes mandatory to survive. Also it makes hideout tough because of the delay and using window isn't always precise and one can easily get shot, if he fails to pass through. Many of us complained about this bug and PUBG mobile has now fixed the bug.

We've fixed the door opening delay issue. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 21, 2019

This will obviously make players happy and now will make hunting easier. Now you can even race with your greedy squad members to get hold of loot items in the houses.

The door opening issue is sorted but some more bugs need to be fixed by the team, which includes high PING in PUBG maps Miramar and Vikendi, and the game lag when you face the enemies.

The major bugs in PUBG Mobile Emulator need to be fixed too, the emulator faces a lot of lag than the mobile and goes offline in between the middle of the game. There are still some hackers in the game, which is an important thing to be looked upon as they sometimes hit you even when you are hiding behind a wall or rock. We hope, these problems are fixed as soon as possible.

