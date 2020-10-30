PUBG Mobile displays in-game message for Indian players trying to access global server

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were among the 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last month as they were prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The move jolted the entire PUBG Mobile community in the country. Soon after, PUBG Corporation issued a statement stating that it no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise in India to Tencent Games, and took over the publishing rights in the country. This brought glimmers of hope of this famous battle royale title coming back in the country.

Reports then emerged that PUBG Corporation was looking for options to bring PUBG Mobile back in India, with a LinkedIn job posting further backing up this claim.

These two games were then removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, players were still able to access them using various other means.

And yesterday, PUBG Mobile, in a Facebook post, stated that Tencent would terminate all services and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite on 30th October, 2020.

Click here to read the post.

The same was also posted on the PUBG Mobile India Discord server.

A snippet from the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile

In-game message for Indian players from PUBG Mobile

When players were trying to log into the game, an in-game message was being displayed, stating precisely the same as earlier in Facebook and Discord.

The in-game message

The message read:

"Dear fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile") on 30th October, 2020.

"The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

