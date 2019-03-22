PUBG Mobile: Door Opening Issue Fixed and Twitter Expresses a Sigh of Relief

Image Courtesy: Tencent Gaming/PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG Mobile, one of the most played mobile games on the planet, faced a severe issue earlier this month where there were problems reported from multiple users regarding doors not opening automatically. Few even felt that the issue was a game-breaking one, as it ensured that they had given away their life in bizarre circumstances.

The game developers even took to Twitter to address the issue with doors not opening automatically.

We are aware of issues with doors not opening automatically. We are currently working on a fix. We apologize for the inconvenience!



PUBG MOBILE Team — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 7, 2019

After fifteen days, the company behind the franchise, announced via Twitter, that a fix was provided for the door opening glitch that plagued users for quite a while.

We've fixed the door opening delay issue. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 21, 2019

Fans of the game took to Twitter to express their reactions regarding the fix, and here, we present some of the best reactions to the issue. A majority of them were happy that the issue is now resolved, enabling a smoother gaming experience.

Thank you for fixing the door😂 — JeffersonGrizzlie (@Jeffersonlie86) March 21, 2019

I mean, thank you devs!

That's how you work 💪❤ — EVIL KH GAMING (@EVILKHGAMING) March 21, 2019

Naturally, to this, there were a couple of users with perfectly-timed GIFs that go in line with the problem and the fix offered by the game developers.

thank you so much for this!! I'm not gonna feel like Jehovah’s Witness anymore. — SG (@_soldiergirl) March 21, 2019

Players were definitely happy that the door opening bug was fixed in the game, but that didn't stop them from complaining about the lag seen in PUBG Mobile.

Recently, the game finished its first anniversary and also received the season 6 update, which introduced new weapons, vehicles and a whole lot of other changes. Erangel and Miramar will now feature dynamic weather, a much-requested feature by the PUBG Mobile community.

Additionally, subscription plans introduced in the latest season will offer up to 80% discounts on crates along with UC and Royal Pass points. The subscriptions will be available from early April, featuring Prime and Prime Plus plans.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while the mobile version of the game is available for Android and iOS devices.

