PUBG Mobile download on Jio Phone: Real or fake?

PUBG Mobile is played by millions of players around the world. The game is currently available for Android and iOS devices and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store itself. It has become a go-to game in the battle royale genre for many mobile users. The frequent updates have ensured the proliferating growth of PUBG Mobile.

There are several videos on YouTube that allegedly provide the players with a way to download the game on 'Jio Phone'. This has made the 'Jio Phone' users curious and put them in a dilemma whether they can run the popular battle royale game on their Jio Phone.

Can you run PUBG Mobile on Jio Phone?

It is not possible for the players to run PUBG Mobile on their Jio Phone and the videos claiming to provide such ways are fake. Usually, these videos have a recording of the gameplay playing on the device to deceive the users. The following are the reasons why it is not possible to run PUBG Mobile on Jio phones.

PUBG Mobile is only available for Android and iOS. The Jio Phone runs on the Kai OS, which is not compatible to run the game. The players require at least 2 GB of RAM to run PUBG Mobile. The Jio Phone only has 512 MB of RAM, so it is not compatible, and running the game on this device is out of the question.

Moreover, the controls of PUBG Mobile are complicated for a small screen and a keypad like that of the Jio Phone.

Conclusion

The claims of downloading and playing PUBG Mobile on Jio Phone are 100% fake, and there is no way to run the game on the device.