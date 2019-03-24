×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Earn Free UC using Google Opinion Rewards, Claim PUBG Mobile Season 6 Royale Pass for Free 

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
106   //    24 Mar 2019, 14:09 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Season 6 started a while ago. Millions of players have already switched to the new royale pass. PUBG Mobile Season 6 follows a "Cyberpunk" theme, which includes new cosmetics and items. Ran into a financial issue, having trouble in buying the new royal pass. We have got you covered google opinion rewards is an option through which you can earn Google Play or PayPal balance.

PUBG Mobile requires 600 UC($10) for switching over to the royale pass. PUBG Mobile has introduced official methods through which you can earn UC. One of those is the new PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge. Participating in the challenge and earning the points to further redeem cosmetic rewards, items or UC packs. Though today we are going to talk on the google opinion rewards method.

Google Opinion Rewards works on a simple basis, you provide info about a place in a short survey. Each time you do that you earn a cash reward, stack up to those rewards. Thus finally it can be used to buy PUBG mobile royale pass. You can earn more rewards by visiting more places, it doesn't matter if its a faraway place or just some local shops, clubs etc in your vicinity. Quick info about the place will reward you while acting as a reference for people who want to visit the place. PUBG Mobile Bonus challenge or Google rewards you can use any of them as per your convenience. If you are one of those people who likes to go outside a lot, visiting different places. Then google opinion rewards is the best way for you. Meanwhile, if you tend to spend your time in PUBG Mobile then use the Bonus Challenge.

Also Read,

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules & Regulations for this PUBG Tournament Explained

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Mobile New Update: First impression Season 6 Royale Pass, Dynamic Weather and more
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge Guide: How to get free UC packs and Rare items in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: How did Players get 8100UC at Zero Rupee
RELATED STORY
PUBG Season 6: PUBG Mobile Season 6 Release Date Updates, Royal Pass Details Leaked
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Converting BC to UC, Easy Way to Earn PUBG Skins & Free UC 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why people buy Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: What impact will it have on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series Finals: 5 things we learned from the pro teams
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update v0.11.5: Release date, New guns, vehicles and more!
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile update and Royal Pass Season 6: Everything you need to know.
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us