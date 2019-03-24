PUBG Mobile: Earn Free UC using Google Opinion Rewards, Claim PUBG Mobile Season 6 Royale Pass for Free

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 106 // 24 Mar 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Season 6 started a while ago. Millions of players have already switched to the new royale pass. PUBG Mobile Season 6 follows a "Cyberpunk" theme, which includes new cosmetics and items. Ran into a financial issue, having trouble in buying the new royal pass. We have got you covered google opinion rewards is an option through which you can earn Google Play or PayPal balance.

PUBG Mobile requires 600 UC($10) for switching over to the royale pass. PUBG Mobile has introduced official methods through which you can earn UC. One of those is the new PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge. Participating in the challenge and earning the points to further redeem cosmetic rewards, items or UC packs. Though today we are going to talk on the google opinion rewards method.

Google Opinion Rewards works on a simple basis, you provide info about a place in a short survey. Each time you do that you earn a cash reward, stack up to those rewards. Thus finally it can be used to buy PUBG mobile royale pass. You can earn more rewards by visiting more places, it doesn't matter if its a faraway place or just some local shops, clubs etc in your vicinity. Quick info about the place will reward you while acting as a reference for people who want to visit the place. PUBG Mobile Bonus challenge or Google rewards you can use any of them as per your convenience. If you are one of those people who likes to go outside a lot, visiting different places. Then google opinion rewards is the best way for you. Meanwhile, if you tend to spend your time in PUBG Mobile then use the Bonus Challenge.

Also Read,

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules & Regulations for this PUBG Tournament Explained

Advertisement