PUBG Mobile: Effective ways to use Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade in the game

Smoke Grenade in PUBG Mobile

Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade in PUBG Mobile are game-changing elements if you know the right approach and perfect timing to easy them. PUBG Mobile comes with in-game grenades like Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade that are used to kill or distract the enemies during fights.

Starting with Smoke Grenades in the battlefield, this weapon carries 250-350 grams of smoke composition which is used to distract enemies and create a safer place to heal damages.

Here are some pro-tips to use the Smokes carefully and effectively in the game:

– When you are rushing in an open field, use smokes.

– When you want to revive your teammates in an open area, use smokes.

– When you want to loot a crate during an open battlefield, use smokes.

– When you want to rush into a building from open ground, use smokes.

– When you want to make enemies fool with a fake grenade, use smokes.

When it comes to the Stun Grenade, it is a flash bomb which distracts the enemies for a few seconds and can act like a game-changing element.

3 Simple Tricks to use Stun Grenades effectively in the game:

– When you want to rush into a building and know the most probable location of the enemies, use stun grenades.

– When you want to take the extra benefits of 3 seconds to stun the enemies, use stun grenades.

– When you have no weapons left, players can still use stun grenades to conquer the intense fights.

