PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 expected release date in India

Erangel 2.0 will be released in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile on 17th June 2020.

The new map will bring with it new, textured buildings and much better in-game elements.

Erangel 2.0 expected release date

PUBG Mobile has four beautiful maps — Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi — and these maps are currently used for all game modes. However, most players' favorite map remains Erangel, and with news of Erangel 2.0 arriving in the global version, players cannot contain their excitement.

With that in mind, we discuss Erangel 2.0's expected release date in PUBG Mobile in India.

Erangel 2.0 expected release date in PUBG Mobile:

Erangel 2.0 teaser #1

Tencent Games is set to release the Erangel 2.0 map in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Game Of Peace, on 17th June 2020. The map will have revamped buildings, and more covers will get introduced in the open fields. With Erangel 2.0 getting released in the PC version, players were also expecting that Tencent Games would soon release the PUBG Mobile version of Erangel 2.0 as well.

Erangel 2.0 teaser #2

The expected release date of Erangel 2.0 is in the starting weeks of August. We know that all features and major events from the Game Of Peace should get inherited to the global version in around one to two months. Which means that since Erangel 2.0 is getting released in the Chinese version of the game in June, it should also be out in the global version come August.

Erangel 2.0 teaser #3

Many areas like Mylta Power, Prison and Quarry will get new graphic adjustments, along with some major changes. Erangel 2.0 will also have higher quality graphics, with new colors to various buildings. The texture of many buildings will get changes as well, to make them look more realistic than ever.

Advertisement

The color of water in Erangel 2.0 has also been changed to make it look clearer and brighter. All this will enhance the player's experience of playing PUBG Mobile in India.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.