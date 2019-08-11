PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Official video released on Twitter

Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile has been on the list of the most talked-about games till now. There is a piece of good news for all the players worldwide, that the most popular map "Erangel" is getting a visual update and this will be soon rolled out to all the users in the next few weeks.

The updated map will come with the name of Erangel 2.0. Gamemakers always surprised their players with the new updates every month and they did the same this time. They just posted the 30-second video of "Erangel 2.0" map on their official Twitter account on 8 August 2019.

Yasnaya Polyana

Erangel 2.0

Erangel has been the most preferred map in the game. But Erangel 2.0 seems to be much better as compared to the old one.

The official Twitter account of PUBG mobile themselves tweeted about this new update and also posted a 30 second video to show the comparison between old Erangel and the updated one.

Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/Pc65gjhJCN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 8, 2019

The main changes observed in this video were that all the popular locations of Erangel were visually changed by the developers. They will look even more beautiful after the update. The graphics of the map has also been improved greatly.

This video showed a noticeable change in the texture of all the buildings in Yasnaya Polyana. Moreover, they also revamp the reflections from different surfaces, which may make the place look more realistic.

The most important thing in the game that is grass, will also be modified. Rumors say that a tall grass may also get introduced in this new map which will act as a good hiding place for campers.

Buildings also look clearer and less hefty as compared to old ones.There will be more greenery around. Although, PUBG Mobile has not revealed any information about the actual release date of this update, they just said that it's coming soon.