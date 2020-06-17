PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 to release on 17 June in Chinese version, details inside

PUBG Mobile released an official trailer of Erangel 2.0, indicating it will be released soon in the Chinese version.

Erangel 2.0 will be released in Game for Peace on 17 June 2020.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 to release on 17 June

PUBG Mobile players have been eagerly waiting for the Erangel 2.0 map in the game for a long, long time. Although, the officials teased a trailer for the map a while ago, none of the following PUBG Mobile versions got the Erangel 2.0 update. For those who don't know about Erangel 2.0, it is a revamped version of the popular classic map Erangel, featuring enhanced and improved graphics.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Official Release Date

Image via: Tencent

As of now, there's a good piece of news for PUBG Mobile players, as the release date of Erangel 2.0 update has been officially announced.

Erangel 2.0 will be released officially in PUBG Mobile on the 17th of June. However, this new map will only be available for playing in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile i.e., Game for Peace. After a few months of testing, Tencent Games will also push Erangel 2.0 out in the global version.

Erangel 2.0 PUBG Mobile Official Trailer

Besides the official trailer, a discord moderator of the PUBG Mobile discord server answered a question regarding the release of the Erangel map in the global version. Daniel Mu, the staff member of discord server, said:

Please know that the new map which is in progress, Erangel 2.0 is very important to us considering that the classic battle royale is at the heart of PUBG Mobile and we want to make sure to deliver the best experience possible for our players.

Daniel Mu's statement

Apart from the new map release, Payload Mode 2.0 will also be released in the game. The mode will feature several new additions like EMP, UAV Drone, anti-bomb suit, and portable radars like COD Mobile. However, players might miss the helicopter in the upcoming Payload 2.0. An official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.