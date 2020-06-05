PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Day 4 results and overall standings

AES top the leaderboard of the ESL India Premiership with a total of 49 points.

Mega Encore from Megastars became the MVP of the day by securing a whopping 6 kills.

ESL Premiership 2020 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is underway where a total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the quarter-finals. The first round (Round of 32) of the PUBG Mobile Masters League will go on for the next two weeks.

The fourth day of the Round of 32 is over where one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups and the teams of Group B and Group C faced off on the fourth day.

After Day 4, AES top the leaderboard with a total of 49 points. They are followed by Revenge Esports and Megastars, who earned 48 and 47 points respectively. Mega Encore from Megastars became the MVP of the day by securing a whopping 6 kills.

#1 AES - 49 points

#2 Revenge Esports - 48 points

#3 Megastars - 47 points

#4 Norules Xtreme - 34 points

#5 Initiative Esports - 33 points

#6 Element Esports - 32 points

#7 SWAT Official - 30 points

#8 SynerGE - 27 points

#9 Marcos Gaming - 23 points

#10 Off guard - 22 points

#11 GodLike - 21 points

#12 Team iNSANE Esports - 15 points

#13 U Mumba Esports - 15 points

#14 Celtz -15 points

#15 Optimum Esports - 14 points

#16 vsgCrawlers - 14 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.