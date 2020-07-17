PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals: Day 2 results and overall standings

As the ultimate stage of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020- the Grand Finals- has come to an end, Orange Rock has emerged as the winner of the tournament.

The total prize money of the tournament is 18,60,000 INR. Winners of the ESL India Premiership will get 6,00,000 INR while the runners-up will get 3,00,000 INR. Matches are being held in the Third Person Perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 2 of the Grand Finals, Orange Rock Esports sits comfortably at the top of the table with 157 points and 66 kills. Fnatic occupies the second position with 151 points.

PUBGM ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

ESL India Premiership 2020

Here are the ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 2:

#1 Orange Rock - 157 points

#2 Fnatic - 151 points

#3 VSG Crawlers - 124 points

#4 Megastars - 117 points

#5 SWAT Official - 107 points

#6 U Mumba Esports - 104 points

#7 Rising Falcon- 82 points

#8 Havoc Esports - 79 points

#9 Initiative Esports - 77 points

#10 Synerge - 74 points

#11 No Rules Xtreme - 70 points

#12 Off Guard - 66 points

#13 Optimum Esports - 64 points

#14 Forceone Esports - 53 points

#15 Team Xhibit - 47 points

#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 37 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes major competitive games like PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

